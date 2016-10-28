Oct 28 Dymatic Chemicals Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 55.8 percent to 49.8 percent, or to be 132.9 million yuan to 150.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 300.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased shares in subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JKCqVE

