Oct 28 Interbulls Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 9,121 won per share

