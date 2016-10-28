BRIEF-International Speedway Q4 EPS $0.72
* International speedway corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2016
Oct 28 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-tech Co Ltd
* Says it signs auto parts sales contract with Tesla Motors
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eWvnZg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* International speedway corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2016
* Abiomed announces Q3 FY 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year
BEIJING, Jan 26 As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.