BRIEF-Beijing Interact Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 4.9 pct to 10.1 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
Oct 28 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 602.4 million yuan to 711.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 547.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased main business income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dVlh03
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 Pakistan's television regulator on Thursday banned a well-known talk show host for hate speech, after he hosted shows accusing liberal activists and others of blasphemy, an inflammatory allegation that could put their lives at risk.
Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a better-than-expected profit as it added more postpaid wireless and internet subscribers.