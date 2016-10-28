Oct 28 Huaiji Dengyun Auto-parts (Holding) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 0 million yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 53.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased produce and sale scale is the main reason for the forecast

