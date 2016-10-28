BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
Oct 28 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says four Shanghai-based investment companies has transfer totally 22.05 percent stake in the co to a Shanghai-based investment limited partnership
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oUlLtt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.