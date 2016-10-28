Oct 28 Wuhan Sante Cableways Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 43 million yuan

* Comments that lower-than-expected performance of tourism real estate industry, increased project loss, as well as increased management expense and financial expense are the main reasons for the forecast

