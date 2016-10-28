Oct 28 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 316 million yuan to 473.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 316 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from app distribution business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kC0wCE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)