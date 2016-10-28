Oct 28 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 58 percent to 97.5 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 500 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 253.2 million yuan

* Comments that the advantage in product competitiveness and marketing network, as well as increased market demand for private network communications are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/epCuNX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)