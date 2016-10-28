Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 58 percent to 97.5 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 500 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 253.2 million yuan
* Comments that the advantage in product competitiveness and marketing network, as well as increased market demand for private network communications are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/epCuNX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)