BRIEF-Neurometrix Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Neurometrix reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
Oct 28 Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 210.6 million yuan to 252.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 210.6 million yuan
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation
* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease