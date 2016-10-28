Oct 28 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 368.4 million yuan to 552.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 368.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales volume of the main products is the main reason for the forecast

