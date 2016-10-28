Oct 28 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 26.7 percent to 48.3 percent, or to be 410 million yuan to 480 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 323.6 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired hospitals, strengthened internal management, increased price as well as increased production and sales of main products are the main reasons for the forecast

