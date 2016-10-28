BRIEF-Neurometrix Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Neurometrix reports Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
Oct 28 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 26.7 percent to 48.3 percent, or to be 410 million yuan to 480 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 323.6 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired hospitals, strengthened internal management, increased price as well as increased production and sales of main products are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V2v3pQ

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation
* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease