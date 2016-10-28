Oct 28 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 62.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 48 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income and gross margin are the main reasons for the forecast

