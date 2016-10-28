Oct 28 UTour Group Co., Ltd. :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 186.7 million yuan to 242.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 186.7 million yuan

