BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Oct 28 Zhejiang Nhu Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to increase by 190 percent to 220 percent, or to be 1.17 billion yuan to 1.29 billion yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 402.1 million yuan
* The reason is increased leading products price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T82jpP
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer