Oct 28 Zhejiang Nhu Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 190 percent to 220 percent, or to be 1.17 billion yuan to 1.29 billion yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 402.1 million yuan

* The reason is increased leading products price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T82jpP

