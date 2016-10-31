Oct 31 MLS Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 64.4 percent to 87.8 percent, or to be 420 million yuan to 480 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 255.6 million yuan

* Comments that declined product cost, expanded production and sales, increased sales income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Amr4d8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)