Oct 28 Yonghui Superstores :

* Says it will invest 660 million yuan to jointly set up a bank

* Says the total investment of the bank will be cut to 2.4 billion yuan from 3 billion yuan, therefore it will raise stake in the bank to 27.5 percent from 22 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WjLwxM

