BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Oct 28 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y, 9-month net profit up 69.4 percent y/y
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($73.76 million) medium-term notes, 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans to invest 281.6 million yuan in production project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eCmSV5; bit.ly/2eTKOSn; bit.ly/2ehRgkO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer