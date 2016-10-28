Oct 28 Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into a cooperation agreement to set up a cell technology JV with PersonGen Biomedicine (Suzhou) Co Ltd

* Says JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and co will hold a 49 percent stake in it

