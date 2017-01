Oct 28 O-uccino Inc :

* Says it to issue totally 1,115,300 shares (including 1,015,300 new shares) to five individuals via private placement

* Says it to raise totally 900,047,100 yen

* Says payment period from Dec. 9, 2016 to Feb. 8, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qlVUX0

