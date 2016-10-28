BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Oct 28 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says Chairman Wei Baokang resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eTP1ph
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer