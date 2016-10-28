Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Mediatek Inc
* Says Q3 consolidated operating income up 7.8 percent q/q at T$7.6 billion ($240.35 million)
* Says Q3 consolidated net income at T$7.8 billion
* Says it expects Q4 consolidated revenue at about T$66.6-72.9 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eYAFm5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6210 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)