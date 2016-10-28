BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending reports private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
Oct 28 China Construction Bank :
* Says it will pay overseas preference shares dividend of $157.6 million in total to shareholders of record on Dec. 15
* Says the initial dividend yield is 4.65 percent
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 16 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J8bWvE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 519,807 dinars versus 1.7 million dinars year ago
* fy net profit 490,495 dinars versus 455,561 dinars year ago