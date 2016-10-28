Oct 28 China Construction Bank :

* Says it will pay overseas preference shares dividend of $157.6 million in total to shareholders of record on Dec. 15

* Says the initial dividend yield is 4.65 percent

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 16 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J8bWvE

