Indian film heroes tackle land rights, champion underdog
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
Oct 28 China Fortune Land Development :
* Says its subsidiary will buy 33.3 percent stake in a real estate company at 653.2 million yuan from a Shenzhen-based asset management company
* Says the subsidiary will hold 100 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QHpcFr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016