BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Oct 28 KPC Pharmaceuticals :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will buy 60 percent stake in a Qujing-based medical company at 27 million yuan in total
* Says the subsidiary will invest 6 million yuan in the target company after acquisition
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer