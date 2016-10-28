Oct 28 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.85 billion yuan ($715.44 million) in private placement of shares to fund solar power projects

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 31

