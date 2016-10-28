BRIEF-Russia's Rostec says Sukhoi Log exploration to take 3-4 yrs
* Additional exploration, feasibility study for Sukhoi Log gold deposit will take 3-4 years;
Oct 28 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says 9-month net loss widens to 747.3 million yuan ($110.29 million) from 134.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dTwgzR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Additional exploration, feasibility study for Sukhoi Log gold deposit will take 3-4 years;
Jan 26 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by an increase in home sales and average selling prices.