BRIEF-DST Systems announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* DST Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
(Refiles with correct link)
Oct 28 China Film Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 3.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dTDDah
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* DST Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Jan 26 West Ham's joint-chairman David Gold has voiced his frustration with broadcasters for moving games at short notice after his team's Premier League clash against Chelsea was pushed back two days to March 6 in the latest round of television picks.
* Lau Wan Po has been appointed as a non-executive director and vice chairman of company