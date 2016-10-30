BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF Source text for Eikon:
Oct 30 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-mth net profit down 51.8 percent y/y


* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."