Oct 30 Langfang Development Co Ltd

* Says China Evergrande Group has bought 19.0 million shares in the company on October 28 at an average price of 29.35 yuan per share for 557.8 million yuan ($82.32 million)

* Says China Evergrande Group has 20 percent total share capital in the company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eIYIsi

