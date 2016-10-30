UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Dohia Home Textile Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to decreased by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 20.5 million yuan to 31.7 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 37.2 million yuan
* The reason is no contribution of internet ecommerce
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ihk7GM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources