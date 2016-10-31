Oct 31 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 2,402.3 percent to 2,736 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 85 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 3 million yuan

* Comments that the acquisition of a subsidiary in Brazil is the main reason for the forecast

