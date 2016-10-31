Oct 31 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 33.2 million yuan to 43.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 7.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased costs and expenses on new investment is the main reason for the outlook

