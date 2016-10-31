Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 33.2 million yuan to 43.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 7.0 million yuan
* Comments that increased costs and expenses on new investment is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4e29aw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)