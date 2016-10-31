Oct 31 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 318.5 million yuan to 414.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 318.5 million yuan

* Comments that releasing capacity of investment projects through fund raising is the main reason for the forecast

