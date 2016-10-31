UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Nanji E Commerce Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 33.9 percent to 83.3 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 315 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 171.8 million yuan
* Comments that the stable performance of main business and the good performance of value-added service are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SPim2o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources