Nanji E Commerce Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 33.9 percent to 83.3 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 315 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 171.8 million yuan

* Comments that the stable performance of main business and the good performance of value-added service are the main reasons for the forecast

