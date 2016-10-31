Oct 31 Shenzhen Kondarl Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 85.3 percent to 95.1 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 204.0 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of real estate business and decreased profit in taxi subsidiary are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hxK1Kg

