Da An Gene Co Ltd Of Sun Yat-sen University :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 91.1 million yuan to 121.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 101.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from the main business is the main reason for the forecast

