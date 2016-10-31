European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Da An Gene Co Ltd Of Sun Yat-sen University :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 91.1 million yuan to 121.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 101.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the main business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TAUwMQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.