* ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Oct 31 Medinet Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with a Japan-based children's hospital and it to undertake the hospital's cell processing business
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million

* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million