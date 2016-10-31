Oct 31 Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 52.6 million yuan to 70.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 35.0 million yuan

* Comments that significantly increased equipment steel structure Overseas orders and production capacity release are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L10VCk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)