Oct 31 Sega Sammy Holdings Inc :

* Says it to sell 851 shares of its Japan-based unit SEGA LIVE CREATION Inc to China Theme Park Limited, at price of 600 million yen

* Says its voting rights in the target unit to decrease to 14.9 percent from 100 percent

* Says transaction effective date planned on Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PS1MDZ

