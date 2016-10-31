UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Sega Sammy Holdings Inc :
* Says it to sell 851 shares of its Japan-based unit SEGA LIVE CREATION Inc to China Theme Park Limited, at price of 600 million yen
* Says its voting rights in the target unit to decrease to 14.9 percent from 100 percent
* Says transaction effective date planned on Jan. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PS1MDZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources