Oct 31 Taisun Intl Holding :

* Says it will issue 4.8 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price not decided for investment in subsidiary Winsun Cambodia Co., Ltd. and operating funds enrichment

* Says 567,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 4,250,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5p4ymV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)