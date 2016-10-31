Oct 31 Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent, or to be 27.6 million yuan to 36.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 17.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of domestic and international business is the main reason for the outlook

