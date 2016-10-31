Oct 31 Vtron Technologies Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 155.3 million yuan to 191.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 119.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from super-high-resolution multi-screen wall system and kindergarten operation management services business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SHCFzL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)