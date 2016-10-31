Oct 31 Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 78.5 million yuan to 107.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 98.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased expenses and rising initial investment in subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast

