European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 78.5 million yuan to 107.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 98.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased expenses and rising initial investment in subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bf1l2o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.