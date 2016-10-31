BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance receives resignation from vice president Wu Zongmin
received a written resignation letter from a vice president of company, Wu Zongmin
Oct 31 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China :
* Says it will pay domestic preferred stock dividend with dividend yield of 4.5 percent
* Says it will pay overseas preferred stock dividend with initial dividend yield of 6 percent
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.