European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Ltd
* Says its Q3 net profit up 11 percent y/y at 397 million yuan ($58.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fuYdmG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.