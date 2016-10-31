BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance receives resignation from vice president Wu Zongmin
* received a written resignation letter from a vice president of company, Wu Zongmin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Thailand's Kasikornbank
* Expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to peak at 3.5 percent-3.6 percent of total loans in 2016, President Predee Daochai says
* Expects NPLs at 3.3 percent-3.4 percent of total loans in 2017
* Aims for loan growth of 4 percent - 6 percent in 2017, based on GDP growth forecast of 3.3 percent
* Maintains 2016 loan growth target of 6 percent - 7 percent vs 4 percent now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.