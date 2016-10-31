Oct 31 Thailand's Kasikornbank

* Expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to peak at 3.5 percent-3.6 percent of total loans in 2016, President Predee Daochai says

* Expects NPLs at 3.3 percent-3.4 percent of total loans in 2017

* Aims for loan growth of 4 percent - 6 percent in 2017, based on GDP growth forecast of 3.3 percent

