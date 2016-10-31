Oct 31 Shanghai Pret Composites Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 260.5 million yuan to 338.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 260.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of automobile business is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NL1D3P

