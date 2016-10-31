Oct 31 B-Lot Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire property located in Okinawa at an undisclosed price

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 1 billion yen from The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited, on Oct. 31, with maturity date on Oct. 31, 2018

* Proceeds will be used to fund property acquisition

