Oct 31 Kangmei Pharmaceutical

* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Yunnan, unit to be engaged in planting and sale of seeds and seedlings

* Says one unit to set up a new unit in Jilin, for hospital operation and management

